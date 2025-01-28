Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

History enthusiasts are encouraging locals to come along and learn about their town at an event this weekend.

Peterlee History is a group set up by history enthusiasts in Peterlee to share the story of the town and its people.

The group is hosting an event at Peter Lee Memorial Methodist Church, in Peterlee, on Saturday, February 1, from 11am until 3pm to give people an insight into what it does and to encourage new members to join.

Group Secretary, Fred Felton, said: “The launch event is an opportunity for us to make more people aware that we exist, especially amongst those who might be interested in sharing their own personal stories.”

Peterlee History group members have already created a website, gathering hundreds of images, interview transcripts and videos of Peterlee’s development over the years.

Fred said: “It all began when we were invited to share our memories and memorabilia as part of the Peterlee 75 celebrations, which culminated in the publication of a book and an exhibition in Castle Dene Shopping Centre called Living Memory.

"Almost immediately after the photographs and stories went on display, I started to receive phone calls and text messages from people I’d not seen in years.

"It clearly stimulated people’s interest.”

History enthusiasts in Peterlee have formed a new group called Peterlee History dedicated to sharing the story of the town and its people. Pictured is Fred Felton, group secretary.

The event will include a performance of the play The Man They Named a Town After, which tells the story of Peterlee founder Peter Lee.

There will also be a local history talk by author Margaret Hedley and Colin Robson.

Entry to the event is free but donations are welcome.