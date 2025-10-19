A new folk festival is coming to town next year run “by the people for the people”.

Headland Folkfest Hartlepool is coming to the Headland on Saturday, October 3, 2026, for the first time after the town’s popular Hartlepool Folk Festival decided to rebrand and move to Durham.

This new event aims to use local talent to run the festival and is a not-for-profit event.

Speaking about the end of Hartlepool Folk Festival, Headland Folkfest Hartlepool committee member Becky Seal-Smith said: “Local people are heartbroken.

"A lot come from all over the place – from Cornwall all the way to Scotland.

"We were thinking, what happens if it just goes?

"A lot of people were really gutted.”

A number of acts have already been confirmed for next year, including Gaelforce and Lewis Pugh, as well as a number of activities including a farmers’ and crafters’ market.

For the first time, there will also be a hiring fair to give new and upcoming musicians the chance to break into the industry.

Becky, who has been a steward at the Hartlepool Folk Festival for the last three years, said: “It is good for anyone starting off or for people to expand or change their image.

"It is good because sometimes you find absolute gems.”

Joanie Crump, the director of the Hartlepool Folk Festival, which has rebranded into Durham Folk Festival, said: “After 10 successful years in Hartlepool, but with many challenges in a town that doesn't have a festival infrastructure, we are excited to see how the event can grow in Durham.

“We find it interesting that the new event has chosen to take place in the same place and on the same dates as Hartlepool Folk Festival. One would think that a new event would be keen to establish its own identity.

"But, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and we wish this group all the luck.”

For more information and to keep up to date with Headland Folkfest Hartlepool, see http://bit.ly/4nVYm1m.

Organisers are also looking for event sponsors who can get in touch on their Facebook page.