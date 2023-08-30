Over 400 supporters of Hartlepool charity Miles For Men turn out for annual 5k fun run
A wave of runners swept along the seafront at Seaton Carew on Sunday to help raise thousands of pounds for Miles For Men's invaluable work in the community.
This year’s 5k run was in memory of long-time Miles For Men supporter Michael “Talla” Taylor who died earlier this year after an illness.
Guests of honour were two little warriors Amelia McKie, who is battling leukaemia, and Lola Rose Jackson, who was diagnosed with cancerous tumours on her tummy.
They arrived in a fairytale horse-drawn carriage courtesy of John Moorhouse.
Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “All the crowd were cheering them. It was a good day.
"Everybody who turned up was appreciated and had a good time. We couldn’t survive or do what we do without people’s support and events like this.”
Since 2012, the charity has donated over £570,000 to the community including people affected by cancer, helping children to enjoy special days out and adults to have much-needed support when they need it most.
Among those taking part in Sunday’s run were supporter Anthony Wheeler who ran a half marathon a day for six days before finishing off with the 5k run.
Family and friends of Hartlepool tot Teddy Freeman who is battling cancer also entered a team.
There was entertainment throughout the afternoon from a stage behind Seaton’s iconic Clock Tower.
Thoughts have already turned to organising next year’s event.