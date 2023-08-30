A wave of runners swept along the seafront at Seaton Carew on Sunday to help raise thousands of pounds for Miles For Men's invaluable work in the community.

This year’s 5k run was in memory of long-time Miles For Men supporter Michael “Talla” Taylor who died earlier this year after an illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests of honour were two little warriors Amelia McKie, who is battling leukaemia, and Lola Rose Jackson, who was diagnosed with cancerous tumours on her tummy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men, women and children turned out for this year's Miles For Men fun run. (Photos courtesy of Miles For Men)

They arrived in a fairytale horse-drawn carriage courtesy of John Moorhouse.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “All the crowd were cheering them. It was a good day.

"Everybody who turned up was appreciated and had a good time. We couldn’t survive or do what we do without people’s support and events like this.”

Amelia McKie (left) and Lola Jackson (pink hat) were taken to this year's Miles For Men in a horse-drawn carriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2012, the charity has donated over £570,000 to the community including people affected by cancer, helping children to enjoy special days out and adults to have much-needed support when they need it most.

Among those taking part in Sunday’s run were supporter Anthony Wheeler who ran a half marathon a day for six days before finishing off with the 5k run.

Family and friends of Hartlepool tot Teddy Freeman who is battling cancer also entered a team.

There was entertainment throughout the afternoon from a stage behind Seaton’s iconic Clock Tower.