News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Over 400 supporters of Hartlepool charity Miles For Men turn out for annual 5k fun run

The annual Miles For Men fun run was another success with around 400 entrants showing their support for the popular charity.
By Mark Payne
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

A wave of runners swept along the seafront at Seaton Carew on Sunday to help raise thousands of pounds for Miles For Men's invaluable work in the community.

This year’s 5k run was in memory of long-time Miles For Men supporter Michael “Talla” Taylor who died earlier this year after an illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests of honour were two little warriors Amelia McKie, who is battling leukaemia, and Lola Rose Jackson, who was diagnosed with cancerous tumours on her tummy.

Men, women and children turned out for this year's Miles For Men fun run. (Photos courtesy of Miles For Men)Men, women and children turned out for this year's Miles For Men fun run. (Photos courtesy of Miles For Men)
Men, women and children turned out for this year's Miles For Men fun run. (Photos courtesy of Miles For Men)
Most Popular

They arrived in a fairytale horse-drawn carriage courtesy of John Moorhouse.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “All the crowd were cheering them. It was a good day.

"Everybody who turned up was appreciated and had a good time. We couldn’t survive or do what we do without people’s support and events like this.”

Read More
Ocean Colour Scene, Linidsfarne and big crowds - 19 fabulous festival photos fro...
Amelia McKie (left) and Lola Jackson (pink hat) were taken to this year's Miles For Men in a horse-drawn carriage.Amelia McKie (left) and Lola Jackson (pink hat) were taken to this year's Miles For Men in a horse-drawn carriage.
Amelia McKie (left) and Lola Jackson (pink hat) were taken to this year's Miles For Men in a horse-drawn carriage.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since 2012, the charity has donated over £570,000 to the community including people affected by cancer, helping children to enjoy special days out and adults to have much-needed support when they need it most.

Among those taking part in Sunday’s run were supporter Anthony Wheeler who ran a half marathon a day for six days before finishing off with the 5k run.

Family and friends of Hartlepool tot Teddy Freeman who is battling cancer also entered a team.

There was entertainment throughout the afternoon from a stage behind Seaton’s iconic Clock Tower.

Thoughts have already turned to organising next year’s event.

Related topics:HartlepoolAnthony WheelerSeaton Carew