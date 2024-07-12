Passenger numbers boost following opening of Hartlepool station second platform
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Transport and regeneration chiefs have welcomed the completion of the project – which has seen a new 53-tonne footbridge created at the station and its platform unused since the 1990s fully refurbished and brought back into use.
It is now being used on a daily basis for southbound services by rail operators Northern and Grand Central.
Officials hope the project, funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, will help to fast track the regeneration of Hartlepool and make it easier for more people to visit.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Hartlepool has been crying out for a new platform for decades and the new lifts, new footbridge, and redeveloped extra platform are absolutely vital if we’re to realise our wider ambitions for the town.
“We have high hopes for the heart of Hartlepool through its new development corporation and a two-platform station is needed so investors, visitors and local people are better connected.”
He said it was linked to planned improvements at Middlesbrough station to increase capacity and also to create a direct route with Darlington.
"It’s never just about one off projects,” said Mayor Houchen. “It’s linking to a much more strategic plan for rail across the region.”
Northern has increased its services on the Middlesbrough to Newcastle line from one train an hour to three every two hours.
Station operators have already reported an increase in passenger numbers since the work was completed recently.
David Ball, of Network Rail, said: “The additional platform alleviates that pinch point we used to have at Hartlepool. It’s really fantastic.”
He added there was scope for further Grand Central services in the future.
The completion of the station upgrade has also been welcomed by Hartlepool Borough Council.
Councillor Karen Oliver, who is also a combined authority cabinet member on transport, said it would bring multiple benefits.
She said: "Not only better connectivity between other towns and cities for Hartlepool people and visitors, but for me it’s about linking it all with the redevelopment through Hartlepool Development Corporation, and getting the infrastructure that will enable that to grow and be successful.
"It is also sustainable transport for the future so it’s very welcome.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.