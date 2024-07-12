Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of passengers using Hartlepool train station has reportedly increased following the opening of its second platform after a £12million upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport and regeneration chiefs have welcomed the completion of the project – which has seen a new 53-tonne footbridge created at the station and its platform unused since the 1990s fully refurbished and brought back into use.

It is now being used on a daily basis for southbound services by rail operators Northern and Grand Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials hope the project, funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, will help to fast track the regeneration of Hartlepool and make it easier for more people to visit.

Passengers waiting to board a Northern service on the completed Platform 3 at Hartlepool station after an absence of more than 30 years.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Hartlepool has been crying out for a new platform for decades and the new lifts, new footbridge, and redeveloped extra platform are absolutely vital if we’re to realise our wider ambitions for the town.

“We have high hopes for the heart of Hartlepool through its new development corporation and a two-platform station is needed so investors, visitors and local people are better connected.”

He said it was linked to planned improvements at Middlesbrough station to increase capacity and also to create a direct route with Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, Network Rail's David Ball and Cllr Karen Oliver mark the reopening of the station's second platform.

"It’s never just about one off projects,” said Mayor Houchen. “It’s linking to a much more strategic plan for rail across the region.”

Northern has increased its services on the Middlesbrough to Newcastle line from one train an hour to three every two hours.

Station operators have already reported an increase in passenger numbers since the work was completed recently.

David Ball, of Network Rail, said: “The additional platform alleviates that pinch point we used to have at Hartlepool. It’s really fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added there was scope for further Grand Central services in the future.

The completion of the station upgrade has also been welcomed by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Councillor Karen Oliver, who is also a combined authority cabinet member on transport, said it would bring multiple benefits.

She said: "Not only better connectivity between other towns and cities for Hartlepool people and visitors, but for me it’s about linking it all with the redevelopment through Hartlepool Development Corporation, and getting the infrastructure that will enable that to grow and be successful.

"It is also sustainable transport for the future so it’s very welcome.”