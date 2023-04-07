News you can trust since 1877
PFC Trust becomes lead charitable partner for Hartlepool Tall Ships 2023

A Hartlepool-based charity is helping more than 20 young people have a once in a lifetime experience by sailing on a tall ship this summer.

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST
Some of the PFC backed Hartlepool Tall Ships Sail Trainees pictured with PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope and Hartlepool Borough Council's Event Manager Rachael Graham (back centre) at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Picture: Chris Booth.Some of the PFC backed Hartlepool Tall Ships Sail Trainees pictured with PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope and Hartlepool Borough Council's Event Manager Rachael Graham (back centre) at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Picture: Chris Booth.
The PFC Trust is showing its support for Tall Ships 2023, by becoming the lead charitable partner for the huge event coming to Hartlepool from July 6 to 9.

As part of the agreement, the trust has approved £7,000 of grants to 22 of young sail trainees so that they can be part of a crew on one of two voyages across the North Sea.In addition, the PFC Trust has pledged £5,000 in community grants and will also manage the event’s community zone.

Founder Frances Connolly said: “We are so proud to be supporting this historic event and as headline charitable partner of Tall Ships’ visit to Hartlepool we are looking forward to working closely with the Tall Ships organising committee to make sure the whole of Hartlepool benefits from the opportunities this provides.”

PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly and Hartlepool Borough Council's Managing Director Denise McGuckin.PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly and Hartlepool Borough Council's Managing Director Denise McGuckin.
The trainees aged between 15-24 will either travel from Den Helder, in Holland, to Hartlepool or from Hartlepool to Fredrikstad, Norway.

PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope said: “We are thrilled to support all of those applications who had not managed to receive the full funding required."

PFC Trust supporters Steel Benders UK funded £2,000 of the Sail Trainee grants.

Gemma Ptak, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director of Preventative and Community-based Services, said: “The commitment and grant opportunities the PFC Trust has pledged to support Sail Trainees and community organisations to create a legacy in the town is amazing, many young people would not have had access to this opportunity without this support.”

