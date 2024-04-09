PFC Trust’s annual ball returns to Hartlepool featuring special guests Savannah Marshall, Paralympian Tanni-Grey Thompson and former England star John Barnes
The PFC Trust’s annual Green and Blue Ball is returning on Saturday, April 13, at Hartlepool College of Further Education
Guests include boxing sensation Savannah Marshall, Paralympian Tanni-Grey Thompson and former England star John Barnes.
The PFC Trust and its founders have already donated more than £500,000 to good causes, community groups and businesses since the charity’s foundation in 2019.
Founder Frances Connolly said: “When we first set the charity up, I thought it would be just about me pledging money to help, but it has grown exponentially.
“The needs in the area, particularly since Covid, are such that no single individual could afford to address those completely.
"The PFC Trust Ball is an opportunity for like minded people to support the local area."
Donations to the PFC Trust can be made at https://www.thepfctrust.org/.