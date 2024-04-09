PFC Trust’s annual ball returns to Hartlepool featuring special guests Savannah Marshall, Paralympian Tanni-Grey Thompson and former England star John Barnes

One of the town’s popular fundraising balls is set to mark the start of its fifth anniversary celebrations for a Hartlepool-based charity making a massive difference to people across the North-East.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
The PFC Trust’s annual Green and Blue Ball is returning on Saturday, April 13, at Hartlepool College of Further Education

Guests include boxing sensation Savannah Marshall, Paralympian Tanni-Grey Thompson and former England star John Barnes.

The PFC Trust and its founders have already donated more than £500,000 to good causes, community groups and businesses since the charity’s foundation in 2019.

The PFC Trust team and founder, Frances Connolly (bottom centre) organise their fifth annual fundraising ball.The PFC Trust team and founder, Frances Connolly (bottom centre) organise their fifth annual fundraising ball.
The PFC Trust team and founder, Frances Connolly (bottom centre) organise their fifth annual fundraising ball.

Founder Frances Connolly said: “When we first set the charity up, I thought it would be just about me pledging money to help, but it has grown exponentially.

“The needs in the area, particularly since Covid, are such that no single individual could afford to address those completely.

"The PFC Trust Ball is an opportunity for like minded people to support the local area."

Donations to the PFC Trust can be made at https://www.thepfctrust.org/.

