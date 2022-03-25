Pictures show flooding in Hartlepool as teams investigate a burst water pipe
A burst in a large water main in Hartlepool caused disruption this morning, March 25 as a road floods.
Residents in Raby Road, Hartlepool woke up this morning to find their road flooded and low water pressure following a burst water main.
Anglian Water confirmed that engineers are working to resolve the issue which should be restored by midday.
Floods of water could be seen near to the junction of Raby Road and Chester Road earlier this morning.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently onsite to investigate a burst water main on Raby Road in Hartlepool. The water supply for customers is not affected and the road remains open for traffic.
"We have needed to close the nearby bus stop while our teams are working and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this caused.”