Celebrations in Hartlepool marking 70 years since Her Majesty the Queen ascended to the throne are continuing to pick up the pace, with communities getting together for food, games, music and more!

Several locations held street parties on Friday, June 3, with some residents also using the occasion to raise money for charity.

In Kesteven Road, generations old and young gathered for a barbecue, buffet and a slice of Union Jack cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kesteven Road residents enjoy a sun drenched Jubilee street party. Picture: Ian McClelland.

The event was held after eight-year-old Rosie McLaughlin decided to bring everyone together and fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

More than £300 was raised at the event.

Mum Danielle Robinson, 38, said: "It’s all down to her really. She’s brought everyone together.

"During the lockdown, we had a socially distanced VE Day party that Rosie organised. I think she realised how special it was for the old people to spend time with the young people.

Brian Minton, Isabelle Aspinall and Angela Taylor enjoy the Jubilee day event held at the Burbank Community Centre. Picture: Ian McClelland.

"That’s why she wanted to do the same this year.”

Danielle continued: "We’ve had lots of party games. We’ve actually had someone coming to get their head shaved. It’s been brilliant. Lots of fun, the kids have loved it.”

She added: "It’s really special, because a lot of our neighbours are elderly so they remember a lot more from what the Queen has done for our country.

"Bringing young and old together has been just lovely. They’ve equally made each other happy. It’s been a really lovely day.”

Beacon lighting at the Headland on Thursday, June 2. Picture: Carl Gorse.

And the spirit of giving back was also alive and well at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, where a fundraising day for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice was taking place.

Cheryl Ross, the event’s organiser, said: “We are running a Jubilee Charity Day today. We have kids’ craft table, we have tombola, raffle. We also a Princess Tea Party coming.

“I hope that the Queen has a lovely day.”

Margaret Turnedge and her guests Annette Turnedge, Brian Heseltine, Margaret Jarhan, Susan Stamper, Doreen Sharpe, Elizabeth Wright and Louise Wright celebrate in the Jubilee Day sunshine at Chatham Road. Picture: Ian McClelland

There was even more cheer at Burbank Community Centre, where people also gathered to mark the Jubilee.

Sam Hunter, event organiser at Poolie Time Exchange, said: "It’s our way of bringing the community back together after such a long period of social isolation.

"It’s something we’ve put a lot of work into and we’re really proud of.

"We hope Her Majesty is enjoying her well-earned celebrations after years of hard work and we wish everybody has a fantastic day.”

There was also a street party at Avondale Gardens on Friday.

Katie Lythe, who was there, told the Mail: “The sun’s come out lovely, so we have many guests, they’ve all come to join us.

"We have a bit of food, some drinks, maybe a bit of bingo and we’re all going to enjoy ourselves. I hope Her Majesty The Queen has a lovely, brilliant day.”

At a party in Chatham Road, Margaret Turnadge added: “We are throwing this party to bring this community together, so they can have a little bit of fun after the years we’ve had and to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.”