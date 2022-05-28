Hartlepool residents are invited at Elephant Rock on the Headland – where the council will live stream the Platinum Party at the Palace concert featuring a glittering group of performers from the worlds of music and dance.

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra will share the three-stage set up with the likes of Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity – all performing their biggest hits in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty’s unprecedented anniversary.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Queen has been a wonderful servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it is great that we are able to celebrate her reign in this way.

The concert will be live streamed at Elephant Rock.

“I really hope people across Hartlepool will welcome the opportunity to join together on the evening of Saturday 4th June to celebrate the amazing commitment and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen – our longest reigning monarch and the first to mark a Platinum Jubilee.”

The event will kick off at 7pm, with the screening expected to start at 8pm. A small amount of seating will be provided and people can bring low-backed chairs, cushions and rugs to sit on.

Picnics are also welcome, with a strict no glass policy in place.

Denise McGuckin, Hartlepool Borough Council Managing Director, added: “The four day bank holiday weekend provides us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our wonderful Queen and it’s a great time to be hosting our first events at Elephant Rock, our award-winning events space on the Headland.

“As well as the live streaming, we’ll also be lighting our beacons at Seaton Carew and the Headland at 9pm on Thursday 2nd June and then on Sunday 5th June circus performers from across Europe are due to take over the Headland with performances in the Squircle and Elephant Rock.”