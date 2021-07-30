Police confirm body found near Steetley Pier is Hartlepool schoolboy Matthew Sherrington

Police have confirmed that a body found near Hartlepool’s Steetley Pier is 14-year-old Matthew Sherrington.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:30 pm

Officers had contacted Matthew’s family after the body of a young male was found in the search for the missing schoolboy on Thursday, July 22.

Matthew went missing at around 6.15pm on July 15 and was last seen playing in the water near Steetley Pier.

Police Coastguard search teams and volunteer crews with the RNLI all took part in a search operation immediately after his disappearance.

Matthew went missing on July 15.

The search was scaled back on Friday morning, July 16 after the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed that the operation has been suspended pending further information, although police officers continued conducting searches in a bid to find Matthew.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Friday, July 30, that the body located last week is Matthew and said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “Police can now confirm that a body found near Steetley Pier in Hartlepool on Thursday, 22nd July, is that of 14-year-old Matthew Sherrington.

Rip currents warning at Steetley Pier off North Sands, Hartlepool.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The confirmation comes after hundreds of people gathered on Sunday, July 25, to remember 14-year-old Matthew near the spot where the schoolboy was last seen.

They released biodegradable balloons and left flowers at Steetley Pier and Matthew’s relatives, his friends and members of the emergency services were among those who attended.

