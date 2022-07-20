Crews were called to the North Cemetery in Chester Road just before 8pm on Tuesday.
Around 100m of grass was alight in what the fire service believe is a deliberate blaze.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 19/07/2022 at 19:57 on Chester Road in Hartlepool. One fire engine in attendance from Billingham. Approximately 100m grass alight. Fire beaters and hose real used. We left the scene at 20:29. Cause is believed to be deliberate. Police informed.”
It’s the latest in a series of suspected deliberate fires across the town.
Earlier in the week, Cleveland Police issued an appeal after a suspected arson at a garage on Stockton Road which happened late on Friday, July 15.
Meanwhile, firefighters were called twice to the grassland near Steetley Beach on Monday evening after hundreds of square metres of grass caught fire.