Crews were called to the North Cemetery in Chester Road just before 8pm on Tuesday.

Around 100m of grass was alight in what the fire service believe is a deliberate blaze.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 19/07/2022 at 19:57 on Chester Road in Hartlepool. One fire engine in attendance from Billingham. Approximately 100m grass alight. Fire beaters and hose real used. We left the scene at 20:29. Cause is believed to be deliberate. Police informed.”

North Cemetery at the junction of Hart lane and Raby Road.

It’s the latest in a series of suspected deliberate fires across the town.