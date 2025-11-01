Lorna Moore is the new manager of Rappor Lounge Cafè & Bar, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool

A cafe on the Marina has rebranded as it welcomes brand new management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rappor Lounge Cafe & Bar, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, is now being managed by Lorna Moore, who took over the running of the business from previous owners earlier this month.

Formerly known as Cafe Rappor, this popular Marina cafe was running for 18 and a half years before its owners decided to take an early retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna quit her 16-year job as a senior manager at the NHS to take on the cafe, re-opening its doors after a refurbishment on October 23.

She said: "I was helping my dad in his butchers shop a couple of days a week and I just missed hospitality.

"Seeing the cafe up for sale, I looked into it and thought, I may as well go for it.”

Lorna first entered the hospitality industry 22 years ago when she joined the Wetherspoon team at The Ward Jackson, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

She later joined Marstons as a relief manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Rappor Lounge Cafe & Bar, Lorna said: "I have completely changed the interior. I wanted to go for a boho vibe.

"The kitchen used to close at three or four. I want to introduce a later menu and specials, so we’ll have a pie and peas night, steak nights and charcuterie boards on a Saturday night.

"I want to introduce something that would get people in there on a night.”

Lorna has also introduced a new cocktail list and is putting together a special canine menu.