A project to help people from different countries and cultures feel at home in Hartlepool has been hailed a success.

Community organisation Transformers HPL, which is committed to promoting diversity, integration and community cohesion in the town, brought various cultural groups together for this year’s Hartlepool Carnival.

Members of the local community with Chinese, Indian, Caribbean and African roots joined a multicultural float for the carnival’s colourful grand parade around the Headland on Saturday, August 9.

Transformers HPL founders project manager Gina Mainoo and project co-ordinator Nomusa Malinga said: “This year's carnival project theme was identity with Transformers leading the project once again.

Members of NICOHA, a Nigerian community in Hartlepool, at the carnival parade. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON

“We bought together all the local cultures in Hartlepool including Chinese, Indians, Caribbeans, Africans.

“The idea was to help people in the diaspora – people who have spread or been dispersed from their homeland – to reflect and preserve their culture and identity whilst living abroad.

“The carnival, according to participants helped on how to navigate social situations related to their identity.”

The Transformers group worked hard to prepare for the event and held workshops beforehand for members explore how much their identity defines them.

The 2025 Headland Carnival Parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

The groups also brought music and food to the day and enjoyed being part of the popular community event.

Gina and Nomusa added: “Our aim in the end was to help bring in togetherness and community cohesion within Hartlepool and beyond.

“Firstly we would like to say a big thank you to the Hartlepool council for helping put together this project.

“Secondly, for the diversity group for their support. The Afrocaribbean groups, Nocoha, Indians and Chinese who joined forces to make this project a success.”