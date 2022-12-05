Last year you donated almost 600 presents and selection boxes which were distributed among charities and support organisations in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year we are again asking people to buy one extra gift while Christmas shopping and donate it to the cause.

Jane Plant and Lee Dees, from MKM, with a selection of Christmas gifts donated at the firm's Burn Road offices. Picture by Frank Reid.

All your kind gifts will be distributed to a range of organisations in the town – who will pass them on to those most in need in our community and, with the cost of living crisis, that help is needed more than ever.

Bosses at MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, have generously committed once again to be the drop-off point for donations – and the presents have started to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch director Mick Sumpter told the Mail: “Children are reason why this appeal exists and here at MKM Hartlepool we will do everything to make sure every child in Hartlepool has a gift this Christmas.

"We can only achieve this through the public’s generosity, so please help us, your input vital to the success of the appeal”

Advertisement Hide Ad

MKM Building Supplies branch director Mick Sumpter.

He added: “We are still living in very challenging times and, with Christmas just around the corner, many families are once again worrying about making ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Along with the Hartlepool Mail, our mission at MKM is to do what we can to support families in Hartlepool.”

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Thanks to everyone who has donated to this appeal so far and to Mick and his team yet again for their generous support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gifts can be dropped off at MKM between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presents should be new and unwrapped.

The final day for donations to our Christmas Gift appeal is Saturday, December 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad