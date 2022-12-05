Public praised for supporting Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas Gift appeal organised by MKM Building Supplies
The deadline is looming for kind-hearted residents in Hartlepool to make Christmas special for a needy child.
The annual gift appeal by the Hartlepool Mail and the town’s MKM Building Supplies aims to collect presents and collection boxes to make sure that no youngster in the town wakes up to nothing on Christmas Day.
Last year you donated almost 600 presents and selection boxes which were distributed among charities and support organisations in the town.
This year we are again asking people to buy one extra gift while Christmas shopping and donate it to the cause.
Most Popular
All your kind gifts will be distributed to a range of organisations in the town – who will pass them on to those most in need in our community and, with the cost of living crisis, that help is needed more than ever.
Bosses at MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, have generously committed once again to be the drop-off point for donations – and the presents have started to arrive.
Branch director Mick Sumpter told the Mail: “Children are reason why this appeal exists and here at MKM Hartlepool we will do everything to make sure every child in Hartlepool has a gift this Christmas.
"We can only achieve this through the public’s generosity, so please help us, your input vital to the success of the appeal”
He added: “We are still living in very challenging times and, with Christmas just around the corner, many families are once again worrying about making ends meet.
"Along with the Hartlepool Mail, our mission at MKM is to do what we can to support families in Hartlepool.”
Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Thanks to everyone who has donated to this appeal so far and to Mick and his team yet again for their generous support."
Gifts can be dropped off at MKM between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.
Presents should be new and unwrapped.
The final day for donations to our Christmas Gift appeal is Saturday, December 17.
Any charities or organisations that would like to be considered for a donation can contact MKM Building Supplies on (01429) 231500.