Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Fire Brigade have also confirmed that their crews will remain overnight at the Seaton Meadows landfill site, off Brenda Road, Hartlepool, following Tuesday morning’s incident.

Four appliances were called to the site at just after 8am as plumes of smoke – which could be seen as far away as Stockton – rose high above the town.

An inquiry is now under way into the cause of the blaze.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumes of smoke over Seaton Carew following Tuesday morning's landfill blaze at Seaton Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brigade said in a statement on Tuesday night: “We can confirm that the incident at Seaton Meadows Landfill Site is still ongoing and firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night.

“If you see flames and smoke in the area, please be assured that we are aware and are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also working closely with our blue light colleagues and partner agencies.

“We still want to advise members of the public to avoid the area and all residents and businesses near to keep doors and windows closed and minimise time spent outside.

The scene of the fire at Seaton Meadows landfill site, off Brenda Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

“If you must go outside we’d encourage you to minimise your exposure and limit the amount of time you spend outside in the smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you experience any symptoms, please seek medical advice by calling NHS 111.”

The Mail is attempting to contact the reported new owner of the site.

ALAB Environmental Services said it sold the land in December.