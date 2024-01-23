Public told to 'minimise' their time outdoors as firefighters remain overnight at scene of huge Hartlepool blaze at Seaton Meadows
Cleveland Fire Brigade have also confirmed that their crews will remain overnight at the Seaton Meadows landfill site, off Brenda Road, Hartlepool, following Tuesday morning’s incident.
Four appliances were called to the site at just after 8am as plumes of smoke – which could be seen as far away as Stockton – rose high above the town.
An inquiry is now under way into the cause of the blaze.
The brigade said in a statement on Tuesday night: “We can confirm that the incident at Seaton Meadows Landfill Site is still ongoing and firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night.
“If you see flames and smoke in the area, please be assured that we are aware and are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also working closely with our blue light colleagues and partner agencies.
“We still want to advise members of the public to avoid the area and all residents and businesses near to keep doors and windows closed and minimise time spent outside.
“If you must go outside we’d encourage you to minimise your exposure and limit the amount of time you spend outside in the smoke.
“If you experience any symptoms, please seek medical advice by calling NHS 111.”
The Mail is attempting to contact the reported new owner of the site.
ALAB Environmental Services said it sold the land in December.