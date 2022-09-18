News you can trust since 1877
We take a look back at happy celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II: Platinum Jubilee pictures as Hartlepool prepares to say goodbye to Queen at state funeral

Final preparations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway, bringing to the end a period of national mourning following her death at the age of 96.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:55 am

She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how Hartlepool celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the town and beyond.

Thank you, Ma'am.

1. Cheers

From left, Tracy Garthwaite and Jess Tait raise a glass during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Trentbrooke Avenue.

2. Young princesses

Grace Cooper, Jess Lowry and Chloe McKenna look the part in their crowns at a party in Cresswell Road, Hartlepool.

3. Forty winks

Nicole Wilson with her daughter Fearne during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Trentbrooke Avenue.

4. Make a toast

Residents of Cresswell Road raise a toast.

