She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how Hartlepool celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the town and beyond.

1. Cheers From left, Tracy Garthwaite and Jess Tait raise a glass during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Trentbrooke Avenue. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Young princesses Grace Cooper, Jess Lowry and Chloe McKenna look the part in their crowns at a party in Cresswell Road, Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Forty winks Nicole Wilson with her daughter Fearne during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Trentbrooke Avenue. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Make a toast Residents of Cresswell Road raise a toast. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales