Queen Elizabeth II: Platinum Jubilee pictures as Hartlepool prepares to say goodbye to Queen at state funeral
Final preparations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway, bringing to the end a period of national mourning following her death at the age of 96.
She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.
Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.
Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how Hartlepool celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.
There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the town and beyond.