Families laced up their trainers to take part in the Alice House Hospice Colour Fun Run on Sunday, July 3 at West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club.

Around 200 people were on the run for a good cause on Sunday – and as the rainbow colours rained down and made for a memorable day, families captured their own precious memories of the event on camera.

It was all smiles for parents and children alike after a multi-coloured trot along the 3km course, with some fantastic fancy dress accessories topping off their rainbow clothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations to the hospice are expected to top £10,000. Well done to the runners!

Many thanks to Mail readers Abby Brown, Christine Creamer and Vicky Hardy for sharing their photographs from the day with us.

Click here to add your own to our post on Facebook.

Mail readers have been sharing their own photographs from the Alice House Hospice Colour Run. Pictures: Abby Brown, Christine Creamer and Vicky Hardy.

All smiles after running for a good cause. Picture: Christine Creamer.

A colourful pair doing their bit for charity. Picture: Christine Creamer.

Top team work! Picture: Abby Brown.