People are invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Hartlepool.

The event raises funds which enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - with almost £30,000 raised last year in Hartlepool alone.

Runners set off in the 5k race last year.

The charity run is now in its 30th year and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Anyone who joins this January can also claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

Every year, around 17,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East Michaela Robinson-Tate said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

Runner and supporter hug at the Hartlepool Race for Life in July 2022.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Hartlepool to join us during our 30 year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

The Race for Life will take place on Hartlepool Promenade, Coronation Drive on Sunday, June 25, and is open to people of all ages and abilities, with 5k and 10k events on offer.

