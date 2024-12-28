Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young radio presenter from Hartlepool is looking forward to an exciting 2025 after gaining an apprenticeship at the region’s newest radio station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cooper started volunteering at independent Red Radio in Middlesbrough in 2023 and quickly progressed from helping edit shows and compiling content for programmes to being given his own show.

Twenty-year-old Danny has now gained a 15-month apprenticeship in a deal that will keep him at the station, where he currently hosts the mid-morning show, into 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “2024 really has been an incredible period of my life. When Red Radio owner Dave Roberts told me that he was arranging to have me as part of his team in the longer term I was ecstatic.”

Danny with Red Radio boss Dave Roberts.

He previously studied performing arts at Stockton Riverside College and Pauline Quirke Academy before deciding to make the switch to broadcasting.

“It was a challenging time for me and my family, and it all changed that day I walked into Red Radio – I just knew that I needed to go the broadcasting route," he said.

Danny was supported by his family including his parents Shirley and Stephen and nana June, and gave credit to Hartlepool musician Mick Donnelly for what he taught him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been helped to hone his talent by Hartlepool radio host Paul “Goffy” Gough, who helped him to meet some of his acting idols including Ricky Tomlinson and Tim Healy.

Danny with actor Ricky Tomlinson.

“People really have been amazing and me and the family are so appreciative,” said Danny.

Recently, he has started covering Hartlepool United for the station.

It has proved a dream job after covering thousands of miles up and down the country to follow Pools as a dedicated fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His role has also seen him working alongside other local sporting heroes such as Boro legends Bernie Slaven, Craig Hignett and John Hendrie.

And in August, Danny presented a live show for Boro great Juninho at the Globe, in Stockton.

Looking ahead to 2025, Danny added: “I head into Christmas and 2025 feeling so happy with my life and the thought of switching on the studio mic and loving life on Red Radio for the foreseeable future is fantastic.

“My boss Dave Roberts really has been my Santa Claus this year.”