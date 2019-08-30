'Rest in peace, bonny lad' - Hartlepool in mourning for Adam Thomas as body identified as missing man
The Hartlepool community has rallied around the family and friends of Adam Thomas, whose body was found in the town’s marina days after he went missing.
Adam, 21, was last seen on August 17 in the Church Street area of Hartlepool.
Following several appeals from Cleveland Police to try and find him, a body was discovered in Hartlepool Marina a few days later.
As the town comes to term with the tragic loss of the young man’s life, members of the Hartlepool community have shared their own messages of love and support for Adam’s family and friends.
Here are some of your tributes from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:
Mary Readman: “Heartbreaking thoughts are with all your family and friends.”
Nicola Turner: “So sad such a young life.”
Samantha Hornsey: “Gone way too soon.”
Linda Elizabeth: “So sad, rest in peace Adam.”
Angela Blakey: “Such awful news. I didn’t know Adam as an adult but as a child he was a friend of my son and would visit our house quite often. RIP Adam, thoughts are with your family and friends.”
Ali Rutherford: “So sad hope he's in a better place. Until he's reunited with his loved ones once again.”
Carole Leonard Mckenna: “Another young life so sad.”
Munyaradzi Liberty Mubaiwa: “Fly high champ, thinking of your family at this difficult time.”
Margo Bushnell: “Rest in peace bonny lad.”
Jonathan Bishop: “Lovely lad had the pleasure to work with him RIP mate thinking of your family.”
Ozzy Caligula Osborne: “Sad times, he's only a kid at the start of his life!”
Gemma Turner: “Safe journey Adam. Rest up now.”
Ann Queen: “RIP Adam, lovely kid thinking of you all.”
Colette Fothergill: “So so sad. Such a young boy still. My heart breaks for him and his family.”
Carrie Anne Beach: “So young poor lad, thinking of his loved ones left behind, heartbreaking.”