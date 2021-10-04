RNLI fundraising night planned after £900 raised by Hartlepool music venue

Hartlepool RNLI mascot Stormy Stan pictured with RNLI supporters (left to right) Ann Graham, Toni-Kate Bousfield and Marie Bousfield outside the Catholic Club./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool has continued to show its support for the RNLI with a series of fundraisers, with a recent event raising almost £1,000.

The fundraising gig, held at The Studio, in Tower Street, hosted a variety of bands and artists to raise funds for the charity that saves lives at sea – with donations reaching £900.

Brian Barnes, of The Studio, said he was “delighted” with the turnout at the event.

Brian Barnes of 'The Studio'. A recent event at the venue raised £900.00 for the lifeboat charity./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Brian said: "It was so good to open the doors again after 18 months and what better way to promote local acts who all performed brilliantly and for a great cause.

“We were delighted with the turnout too and with extra donations for the fantastic Hartlepool RNLI the fundraising for the night reached a collective £900.00."

Hartlepool RNLI Deputy Launch authority Steve Pounder has thanked everyone involved in the gig.

He said: "This a fantastic donation from Brian and his colleagues at The Studio.

"It's donations such as this that help us provide the life saving service for those in trouble at sea. We would also like to thank the bands and artists for their involvement in the gig".

This coming weekend, meanwhile, Hartlepool RNLI supporters are set to come together once again for a fundraising night at the Catholic Club, in Marlowe Road.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 9, from 7 pm and there will be bingo and raffles, as well pie and peas.

Marie Bousfield, who is one of the event organisers said: "After recent events which involved the RNLI and its volunteer crew a few of us decided to do this fundraiser for the charity that relies on donations to provide the amazing service for the town.

"On the night there will be pie and peas, bingo, raffles and a other fundraising events and we are really looking forward to supporting the charity".

Tickets are £5 each and are available from the Marlowe Road Club or by contacting Marie on 07811 126134 or Julie (after 6pm) on 07905 182670.

