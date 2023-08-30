Anthony Wheeler popped the question to stunned Kirsty Jeffries on crossing the finishing line of the weekend’s annual Miles for Men 5k fun run at Seaton Carew.

And to his delight she said “yes”.

In the run up to Sunday, Anthony, 42, completed six half marathons in successive days in memory of different people – all with a broken rib – to raise more than £1,000 for Miles For Men.

Anthony Wheeler went down on one knee at Sunday's Miles For Men fun run in Seaton Carew to propose to partner Kirsty Jeffries with the help of her children Chloe, Leo and Alfie.

He then pulled on his running shoes again on Sunday sa hundreds of runners of all ages turned out to run and walk Seaton’s promenade in support of the charity’s great work.

Waiting at the finishing line for Anthony was Kirsty, 34, who was completely unaware of the romantic surprise he had planned.

Anthony, from the Belle Vue area of town, said: “I had planned it for a couple of months. Luckily, it all went to plan.

"When I went down on one knee she started crying. She didn’t expect it.”

The moment Anthony proposed to Kirsty.

Kirsty’s three children Alfie, 13, Leo, 11 and nine-year-old Chloe Jeffries, helped Anthony propose by holding up heart-shaped signs.

Kirsty went on: “He grabbed me and said ‘look at the kids’. One of them had a sign saying ‘Will’, another had one saying ‘you’, the third said ‘marry’ and Anthony had one saying ‘me?’ and the ring.

"I didn’t expect it at all. I was just totally shocked, but absolutely over the moon.”

Anthony during this year's Miles For Men run.

The couple have not yet set a date for their wedding, adding they are both “still on cloud 9”.

They have been inundated with messages of congratulations.

Anthony, who has entered Miles For Men’s flagship event every year, raised around £1,200 for the charity which supports local families going through illness.

He started training for his running challenge back in March racking up hundreds of miles even before completing the six half marathons in as many days.

Each day Anthony ran in memory of someone’s loved one in return for sponsorship, including his own nanas Dot and Jean on the final day.