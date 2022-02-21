Schoolgirl raises more than £1,000 for Bradley Lowery Foundation and donates hair to Little Princess Trust

Eight-year-old Ella Kitching has had almost 30 inches of hair cut for charity as she parted with her extraordinarily long locks at the weekend.

Ella, from Shotton, has gone from having a 43-inch-long mane – which would almost reach her toes – to a new 14-inch-long hair style.

The Shotton Primary School pupil had only had her hair cut a few times in her life and decided she wanted to donate it a year ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight-year-old Ella Kitching from Shotton having her hair cut by Edele Loughran for charity.

Ella said: “I like it and I feel much better because I don’t like having long hair. It gets in my way. I can brush it myself now.”

But despite not missing her long locks, the youngster is already planning to regrow them for charity once again.

Ella's hair was 43 inches long and is being donated to the Little Princess Trust.

A fundraiser running at the same time has also raised more than £1,115 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Ella’s mum Louise Clark has said she is “extremely proud” of her little girl.

Louise, 34, said: “I thought £500 would be a massive achievement, so it’s gone above and beyond. I’m extremely proud of her. A massive thank you to everyone who’s donated.”

The kitchen assistant continued: "She’s over the moon with herself.

Ella has been raising money for a good cause as well as donating her hair.

"She said she was going to do it all over again. She wants to regrow it and do it all again.

"She only wants to do that for charity, she loves the short look.“

Ella’s hair is very curly naturally and she would usually keep it in a plait.

Mum Louise explained that her daughter’s hair used to need “almost a bottle of conditioner” when it was being washed and she is still getting used to Ella’s new look.

Ella's new look. Picture: Louise Clark.

The mum-of-three added: "I keep shouting ‘Ella, come here’ just so I can look at her. She looks grown up.“

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.