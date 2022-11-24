See inside Tweddle Farm’s Christmas Grotto ahead of opening at the weekend

Santa and Mrs Claus will join Tweddle Farm’s furry residents in welcoming visitors back when a packed Christmas programme kicks off at the Blackhall farm this weekend.

There will be a Christmas Grotto, face painting, festive sing-along, funfair rides, a Christmas tractor ride and more.

It will also be the first time when visitors will be able to see the illuminated garden trail, after missing out last year due to damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Santa waits to welcome visitors to his Grotto.

An after dark admission will be available for the first time as well, while a catering van will provide hot chocolate, Christmas Yorkshire pudding and other treats.

"There’s so much going on,” said events manager Phoebe Wayman.

“A lot of hard work has gone into it. It’s taken us a month to put up.

"I think everybody is going to be really excited.”

The activities will be on until Christmas Eve.

The attractions will be available every weekend from Saturday, November 26, and from December 21 until Christmas Eve.

People can choose from Farm Admission + Grotto, Farm Admission Only and After Dark Admission tickets – with farm residents already looking forward to seeing all the visitors.

The farm is home to a range of animals – including psychic ferret Kenny.

Phoebe Wayman, the events manager at Tweddle Farm, with the friendly snowman at the start of Santa's Grotto.

"They’ll be happy to see all the customers again – especially our cockatoos,” added Phoebe.

Tickets have already sold out on several days, including Christmas Eve and December 11, 17 and 18th.

For more information about the different types of tickets, prices and to book, visit tweddlefarm.co.uk

The illuminated garden trail will welcome visitors for the first time.

One of the areas at Santa's Grotto.

Rudolph waits for the children to arrive at the illuminated garden trail.

