Seymour Civil Engineering, which is based in Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, has expanded its leadership team by appointing Simon Reed and Lisa Molly as water director and commercial manager.

Seymour’s current contracts manager, Victoria Drummond, will remain in her post and will be joined by Marcus Swinburn, who has served eight years at the company.

These appointments come as Seymour announces its desire to expand further in energy, water, highways and industry.

From left, Simon Reed (Water Director), Victoria Drummond (Contracts Manager), Lisa Molloy (Commercial Manager) and Marcus Swinburn (Contracts Manager).

Simon said: “Water is an essential part of our daily lives and is at the forefront of environmental, social, and political thoughts.

"I’m excited to have joined the Seymour Civil Engineering team at this exciting time for the business, helping to build on our long-established reputation within the UK water market and leading our drive to achieve our vision to be the ‘leading water sector specialist’ for our chosen key clients.”

Lisa, who is well-known across the industry, said: “I am delighted to be joining Team Seymour where the values and ethos resonate strongly with my own and has a great positive culture.

"It is an exciting time at Seymour and I am looking forward to being part of their leadership team as we drive the business forward together, providing mentorship to the commercial department and support to both the commercial and operational staff.”

Lisa has an extensive knowledge of the UK construction market and is well known across the industry as a key speaker and author of Molly in Construction, which is a book written to inspire the next generation of women in the industry.

Victoria is also supportive of promoting women in construction and has more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

Marcus has worked his way up from site manager to project manager and now contracts manager and has 30 years of experience in the industry.

Seymour managing director Adam Harker said: “I am absolutely delighted by the significant additions of Simon, Lisa, Marcus, and Victoria to our team as their expertise aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and culture.