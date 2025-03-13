An engineering skills academy has officially opened in Hartlepool to give in-house training to young people on a simulated site.

The skills academy provides in-house training to young people aged 16 to 19 on an 11-acre simulated construction site and aims to address an industry-wide skills shortage by providing a mix of practical and classroom teaching.

The project, in partnership with Seymour Civil Engineering, Hartlepool Borough Council and the Hartlepool College of Further Education, received £2.25million in financial support through the £25million Hartlepool Town Deal to help with the project.

Pictured at the official opening of the Seymour Engineering Skills Academy from left is Darren Hankey, chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board and principal and chief executive of Hartlepool College of Further Education, Councillor Pamela Hargreaves,, chair of the Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee for Hartlepool Borough Council, Jonathan Brash, MP for Hartlepool, Sue Snowdon, Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, and Adam Harker, managing director at Seymour Civil Engineering.

Darren Hankey, chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board and principal and chief executive of Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “This is a world-class training facility which will provide opportunities for young people and adults to access high quality education.”

Students at the academy have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills through the academy including house building, surveying, planning, street works, plant and machinery, horticulture, landscaping, tree surgery and general construction.

Seymour Civil Engineering managing director Adam Harker added: “I am immensely proud of the growth and progress we have made so far.”

After first putting a bid in in 2020, he said opening a “world-class training facility” five years later “marks a significant” milestone for the company.

This is the second skills academy to launch in Hartlepool after the success of the Health and Social Care Academy at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Mrs Snowdon said: “It is impossible not to be impressed by what you’ve achieved.”

She continued: “It is a project that provides a host of opportunities to train up to 1,200 plus people in the next 12 months, and something we will see grow and gain in strength as we go forward with this ambitious and exciting development.”

The skills academy has welcomed 870 learners so far, with 75% now in employment.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the economic growth and regeneration committee for Hartlepool Borough Council, welcomed the opening, adding: “Hartlepool is well and truly open for business.

"It’s easy to get lost in the negativity, especially on social media, but our town is changing. It’s alive with opportunities and I believe in my core that things are changing.”