Hartlepool singer Michael Gallagher to play at Glastonbury Festival
Michael Gallagher is gearing up to play at Glastonbury Festival at the end of the month in what he has described as “real bucket list stuff” and a “genuine dream come true”.
He said: “It feels amazing. It’s real bucket list stuff and I didn’t think we would of got the nod this year but so happy that we have
“I’ve always dreamed of playing at Glastonbury and it’s not really somewhere a lad from Hartlepool expects to play.
"I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and will do my best to fly the flag for the town.”
Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area of town, has performed at a number of music events over the years including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew.
This will be the biggest performance of his career so far and follows the release of recent single Plastic Dreams.
Michael said: “I will be playing an acoustic set, so there will be a mixture of new and old.
"I might even throw a cover in there.”
Glastonbury Festival hosts a variety of musical genres, from established headliners to emerging artists, including rock, pop, hip-hop and electronic music.
This year’s festival is due to take place from Wednesday, June 25, until Sunday, June 29 at Worthy Farm, in Somerset.