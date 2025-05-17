Event organisers have revealed their chosen charity for this summer’s Soundwave Festival.

By The Sea Leisure has chosen to support Hartlepool charity Miles for Men at this year’s town festival on Saturday, July 26.

Miles for Men is a Hartlepool-based charity set up in 2012 to raise money to support those affected by cancer both locally and nationally.

Festival co-organiser Joe Franks said: “We have seen the work they have done for a number of years, and we feel like it is the town’s charity.

"They are proud to support the people of Hartlepool and the work they do has been great, so if there is a way we can support them then we will.”

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, this summer for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties "nostalgic” pop hits.

Hosted by DJ Ryan Swain, this year festival goers can sing along and dance to the likes of B*witched, who are known for their timeless hit C’est La Vie, and Chesney Hawkes, whose hit The One and Only features in the 1991 film Buddy’s Song.

Joe said: “I live in the town and my family are from the town and we hear the real stories from the people they help.

Joe Franks in front of the stage at Seaton Reach.

"Sometimes when we donate to national charities we do not see the benefits, whereas I know people personally who they have helped.”

Miles for Men will have a stall at the festival where donations can be made. They will also be holding a raffle.