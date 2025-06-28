‘Star quality’: Hartlepool student cast in musical 13 Going On 30 at Manchester Opera House

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
An 11-year-old schoolgirl has been cast in a new musical based on a hit 2004 comedy film.

Fearne I’anson has been cast as Young Jenna in 13 Going On 30 at the Manchester Opera House from September 21 until October 12.

The production is a musical comedy based on the hit 2004 film about a 13-year-old girl who wishes she could “skip over the misery of high school” and head straight to adulthood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jenna, the principal character, wakes up one day to find she is an adult, “thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine, and must immediately learn how to navigate her new world.

Fearne, a student at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, trains at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, in Whitby Street, and Stagebox, and also takes classes with professional dancer Zac Healey.placeholder image
Fearne, a student at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, trains at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, in Whitby Street, and Stagebox, and also takes classes with professional dancer Zac Healey.

Fearne, who is a student at Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, was surprised to have won the role, recalling: “It was a brutal audition.

"I didn’t think I’d got it. I was crying thinking I had not got it.

"I was saying, I just want to be a tree in the background.”

Fearne has a background in performing arts and musical theatre, featuring in a number of shows over the years including Les Miserables at the Sunderland Empire and Oliver at the Leeds Playhouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fearne I’anson has been cast as Young Jenna in the musical 13 Going On 30 at the Manchester Opera House from September 21 until October 12.placeholder image
Fearne I’anson has been cast as Young Jenna in the musical 13 Going On 30 at the Manchester Opera House from September 21 until October 12.

She trains at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, in Whitby Street, and Stagebox, and also takes classes with professional dancer Zac Healey.

A number of well-known faces are set to start in the show including X-Factor and Eurovision Song Contest finalist Lucie Jones and former Six The Musical super swing Grace Mouat.

Fearne’s mum, Claire I’anson, said: “She is so excited and can’t believe people like Lucie Jones and Grace Mouat are actually part of the cast.”

Val Armstrong, of Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, said: “Fearne has a very unique talent. She is super talented and an absolute pleasure to teach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve had the honour of watching Fearne in another three professional shows and she certainly has that star quality with a promising future ahead.”

Fearne would like to thank Val, her singing teacher and aunt, Emma-Gina King, and Stagebox for helping her in her career so far.

For more information and to buy tickets, see https://www.1330musical.com/.

Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice