Storm Arwen in Hartlepool: Care home praised after stepping in to help mum with roof repair

Hartlepool was hit by high winds and icy weather as Storm Arwen battered the town over the weekend, causing property damage, travel disruption and the cancelling of events.

A red weather warning for wind was in place from 3pm on Friday (November 26) until 2am on Saturday (November 27), when it was downgraded back to amber.

De Bruce Court care home in Jones Street was among the buildings affected by the high winds after part of its roof collapsed.

The plank hit the roof of Toyah Scott's house.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they were called out to the facility at around 2.19am on Saturday after approximately 100sqm of roof collapsed into the building and residents on the third floor had to be evacuated.

A wooden plank from the debris also landed on the roof of Toyah Scott’s house.

The mum-of-two has thanked the care home after a member of staff came on Saturday morning to check if they were okay and offered to pay for the repair.

Toyah, who is a carer, said: “Their flat roof had fully ripped off and flew into the air and came back down.

"I got a photo sent from my brother, who lives opposite, of the plank in the roof.

"Next door said there was big bang but I never heard it, I was in bed.”

Toyah, 27, only found out what happened after seeing her brother’s picture and was relieved the plank hadn’t hit the bedroom window of her six-year-old son Lewis.

She explained: "I was like ‘Oh my God’. I was so glad it didn’t hit my little boy’s bedroom window, because it was just next room to my little boy’s bedroom.

"Not long after that one of the carers came out to see if we are all okay. They said they would pay for the repair to be done.”

Toyah added: "Thanks to the care home, especially for coming round to check the family to see if we are all okay and thanks to the roofing company for fixing it straight away.”

