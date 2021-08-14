Wellfield School pupils celebrated their GCSE results at prom night./Photo: Alan Hewson Photography

School leavers from Wellfield School in Wingate gathered at Hardwick Hall on Thursday evening, August 12, for a stylish prom night.

It took place just hours after the pupils had collected their GC SE results the same morning, with the school continuing its string of successful exam results for another year.

The youngsters were treated to lots of music, dancing, a photo booth and a nearly 10-minute-long firework display as part of the prom.

The prom theme was "A Night at the Movies"/Photo: Alan Hewson Photography

The theme was a A Night at the Movies with black and gold movie themed prom tickets and table decorations.

A number of awards were given during the evening, with Jackson Prout and Mia Wilkinson crowned prom king and queen.

Deputy head teacher Gary Potts has described the evening as “perfect”.

He said: “It was an absolutely wonderful evening. All of the children were immaculately dressed.

The event took place at Hardwick Hall./Photo: Alan Hewson Photography

"The atmosphere was wonderful. The dance floor was full.

"It was lovely to see the children smiling and enjoying themselves.

"We had the best firework display ever, must have been seven-nine minutes. It was tremendous.”

Despite the ongoing summer break, the event was well-attended with over 80 students going to the prom.

Mr Potts, who will be acting head teacher of the school from September following the departure of current head teacher Linda Rodham, added: "The parents supported all the children.

"A large number of the year group were there, although it was the summer holidays. It was honestly a prefect evening."

The prom happened just in time for students to be able celebrate their GCSE results, which they found out on Thursday morning, August 12.

More than 82% of students at the school achieved grade 9-4 in both key subjects of maths and English while 29 students achieved an average grade of 7 or higher for their 10 GCSE subjects.

In total, there were 63 grade 9s with Ash Grant being the top performing student by achieving eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

