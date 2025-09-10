Take a look inside Hartlepool’s St Hilda’s Church as restoration works come to an end

Ian Lightfood appreciates the changes that have been made to St Hilda's Church.

One of Hartlepool’s oldest churches is inviting members of the public to come along to an open day this weekend as its restoration works come to an end.

St Hilda’s Church, in St Hilda’s Crescent, Hartlepool, is opening its doors to the public on Saturday, September 13, from 10am until 4pm.

It was awarded £587,000 in National Lottery funding last year after being recognised as part of English Heritage’s at risk register.

The Heritage at Risk programme identifies all sites that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Part of this funding was spent on renovating the entrance to the church at the Great West Door which has been fitted with glass panelling, creating a meeting room space that can be used by members of the church and the wider community.

The upper windows of the church have also been replaced due to a number of safety concerns.

Ian Lightfoot, project co-ordinator at St Hilda’s Church, said: “We are thrilled that St Hilda’s Church has been awarded National Lottery Heritage funding to be able to deliver, in partnership with Dig Ventures, our Heart of Headland initiative.

"With a skilled volunteer group at its core, St Hilda’s heritage will now be in better condition, better identified and better explained.”

This is the second time the church has received funding from the National Lottery after being awarded £70,000 in development funding back in 2023.

The Heart of the Headland project, funded by the National Lottery, has also been delivering a programme of events to engage the community in the region’s heritage to help turn the church into a sustainable social hub.

Ian, 68, said: "St Hilda’s will be more resilient and the Headland a better place to live, work and visit giving an additional boost to the local economy.”

At 7pm on Saturday, September 13, there will also be a joint concert by the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, Millhouse Green Male Voice Choir and Sunderland Male Voice Choir.

Tickets for the performance can be bought on the door or from the Fishermans Arms, in Southgate.