Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An animal farm is looking forward to spreading some Christmas cheer this year after transforming its grounds into a festive winter wonderland just in time for the upcoming festivities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus are looking forward to joining Tweddle Farm’s furry residents this festive season as a packed Christmas programme gets ready to kick off on Saturday, November 23, at the farm in Fillpoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery.

Visitors are invited to dive into the farm’s annual winter wonderland featuring an illuminated outdoor garden trail, meet and greet with special guests, story time with Mrs Claus, a golden ticket to the toy shop and meeting Santa Claus himself in his cosy Christmas grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the farm, which first opened in 2004, said: “We are so excited to open our winter wonderland.”

Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, is looking forward to spreading some Christmas cheer this year after transforming its grounds into a festive winter wonderland just in time for the upcoming festivities.

Throughout the Christmas period, ticket holders can also get involved in festive face painting, Christmas tractor rides, foot golf, air bouncers, animal petting sessions and funfair rides.

Tweddle Farm is also offering an after-dark ticket where visitors can enjoy food from Peter’s Paddock, including its trademark Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, while keeping warm with a variety of luxury hot chocolates.

The winter wonderland is open every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, November 23, and every day from Saturday, December 21, until Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three tickets are available including farm admission, grotto and farm admission and after dark admission.

Tickets have already sold out on Christmas Eve.

For more information on how to buy tickets, go online to https://www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/christmas-tickets/.