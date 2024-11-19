Take a look inside Tweddle Farm’s Christmas grotto as it prepares to open

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:02 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:40 GMT
An animal farm is looking forward to spreading some Christmas cheer this year after transforming its grounds into a festive winter wonderland just in time for the upcoming festivities.

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus are looking forward to joining Tweddle Farm’s furry residents this festive season as a packed Christmas programme gets ready to kick off on Saturday, November 23, at the farm in Fillpoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery.

Visitors are invited to dive into the farm’s annual winter wonderland featuring an illuminated outdoor garden trail, meet and greet with special guests, story time with Mrs Claus, a golden ticket to the toy shop and meeting Santa Claus himself in his cosy Christmas grotto.

A spokesperson for the farm, which first opened in 2004, said: “We are so excited to open our winter wonderland.”

Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, is looking forward to spreading some Christmas cheer this year after transforming its grounds into a festive winter wonderland just in time for the upcoming festivities.

Throughout the Christmas period, ticket holders can also get involved in festive face painting, Christmas tractor rides, foot golf, air bouncers, animal petting sessions and funfair rides.

Tweddle Farm is also offering an after-dark ticket where visitors can enjoy food from Peter’s Paddock, including its trademark Yorkshire Pudding Wrap, while keeping warm with a variety of luxury hot chocolates.

The winter wonderland is open every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, November 23, and every day from Saturday, December 21, until Christmas Eve.

Three tickets are available including farm admission, grotto and farm admission and after dark admission.

Tickets have already sold out on Christmas Eve.

For more information on how to buy tickets, go online to https://www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/christmas-tickets/.

