Lyndsay Hogg, managing director of Hogg Global Logistics with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Mr Houchen paid a special visit to Hogg Global Logistics, in Stranton, Hartlepool.

Managing director Lyndsay Hogg has said the mayor spent over an hour chatting to company staff and congratulated the team on their recent award wins.

Lyndsay said: “Ben made the special trip to Hartlepool to find out more about our business and the charity work we have been doing within the community of Hartlepool.

Mr Houchen visited the company on Wednesday, October 13.

"He literally pulled up a chair and chatted to us for an hour. He also offered congratulations on our recent award acquisitions.

"He was genuinely interested in our start up story and our small business journey.

"He was happy to share tips and ideas as he once was a small business owner himself. He said that small businesses are key to the economy as they will eventually turn in to the major employers in the region.”

“He was very humble, and not in any rush. He had a cup of tea with us and got to know us all.

From left to right: Graham Hogg, Lyndsay Hogg, Helen Hogg and Ben Houchen.

"We think it was great that he has recognised that the small businesses in Hartlepool need his support as much as the large companies do!”

Hogg Global Logistics, which provides sea, air and road freight services, was founded in 2019 by Lyndsay and her father, Graham Hogg.

In 2020, it won the award for Best New Business at the Tees Businesswomen Awards and Mr Houchen himself announced the team as winners in the live streamed ceremony which took place online due to coronavirus restrictions at the time.

In September this year, the company snatched the award for Small Business of the Year at the Tees Businesswomen Awards, receiving praise from Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

Lyndsay has added it’s “great” that Mr Houchen has noticed the company’s impact in Hartlepool.

Lyndsay said: "He also remarked that I am ‘everywhere’ at the minute, and how do I find the time to fit in so much which I will take as high praise from him and it’s great that he has noticed the impact that we are trying to make in Hartlepool.”

