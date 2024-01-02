Teesside businessman appeals to Hartlepool for support as he makes a solo trip to Ukraine to provide aid
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday, January 15, Mike Racz, founder and chief executive of Hartlepool-based Racz Group, is driving to Ukraine solo to offer aid.
Mike said: “Aid is drying up for so many innocent people as the ‘war-fatigue’ sets in and this issue gets less and less coverage and subsequently aid.
"I know that we can make a huge difference to ordinary people’s lives by donating.
"I’m just the driver – the face – but you are the force so please do what you can to support.”
The idea originally came about after his partner, Kateryna, from Kryvyi Rih, in Ukraine, had been sending food parcels home.
That, alongside the support from Frances Connolly, founder of the PFC Trust, brought the idea into practice.
Originally from Hungary, Mike is set to travel across seven countries and travel 2,416km to help those in Kryvyi Rih.
Mike said: “These are people that still need our help, and we’re here to make it happen.
"Our Racz Group team is all in, and every penny raised goes directly to Ukraine.”
Mike is appealing to the people of Hartlepool and Teesside to donate items including nappies, socks, blankets and tinned foods.
Racz Group is covering all transportation and logistic costs, meaning all money and items donated go towards Ukrainians in need.
He said: “We would love for as many people as possible to be part of this incredible challenge. Your support can make a world of difference.”
Hartlepower has already offered its support but Mike is appealing to the general public to donate anything they can.
Item donations can be dropped off at Racz Group’s head office, in Wynyard Park Business Park, or at Hartlepower, in Greenbank, Hartlepool.
For the full list of items that can be donated, see https://raczgroup.co.uk/ukraine-xmas-appeal/.
Money can also be donated at Mike’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/c323fbb0.
For more information or to contact Mike about his challenge, email him at [email protected] or call the team on (01429) 363195.