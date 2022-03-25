The caring Hartlepool couple delivering a truckload of donations to the Ukrainian border

Husband and wife Rob and Elano Redfern are on their way to the Polish-Ukraine border in a van they have hired and packed with with donations.

It comes after they were inundated with donations from generous Hartlepool folk after launching an appeal and online fundraiser which has so far made almost £2,000.

On Wednesday, they set off in the van loaded with around 60 boxes of aid including clothing, toiletries, baby supplies, blankets, inflatable beds, sanitary products and first aid.

Elano said: “You name it we have got it. It’s just amazing how generous and kind people have been without a second thought.”

She was moved to help after seeing the distressing pictures on TV of the Ukranian people caught up in the ongoing war.

"I just felt we needed to do something a bit more practical as opposed to simply donating cash,” said Elano, who works as a nurse.

"I suggested hiring a van and going over and seeing what we could do and Rob said ‘let’s do it’.”

Elano and Rob Redfern with donations packed in a van they hired to drive to the Poland.

Donations quickly poured in to their home from friends, families, local companies and strangers.

They also received helpful advice from Hartlepool firm Hogg Global Logistics which has undertaken a number of mercy journeys to the Ukranian border.

Elano added: “We will distribute them to a Polish charity similar to the Red Cross that send them to refugees and I believe also over the border.

“There are reports of people walking over the border with just nothing.”

Some of the donations collected by Elano and Rob Redfern for the people of Ukraine.

After dropping off the supplies, she and Rob, an NHS nurse, also plan to use the empty van to offer lifts to help refugees reach families in Europe or England.

"We will just do what we can to help,” said Elano.

Their journey has been helped after a GoFundMe page they started has raised more than £1,700.

Meanwhile, the first load of donations by Hartlepool United’s United With Ukraine appeal has left for the region after an overwhelming response from the local community.

Pools staff including Tony Sweeney, Bryn Morris, Martin Smith and Stephen Hobin helped load the van before it headed off to Poland.

To support the United With Ukraine visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hufcunitedforukraine

