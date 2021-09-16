The Hartlepool 13-year-old who cycled 140 miles in a day - a month after beating Covid-19

And if that was not impressive enough, Lewin was only 13 when he pedalled from Whitehaven back to Hartlepool to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

It was a phenomenal feat and crowds turned out at Hartlepool Rugby Club to welcome him home.

Lewin had hoped to raise £3,000 for Alice House but his final fundraising totalled topped £5,000 and mum Lynsey said: “He smashed it. He completed it in 12 hours!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewin Tubuna, 13, who has completed a gruelling bike ride for charity.

"His dad and support riders said he was brilliant, he never moaned once just got his head down and focused on the finish line.”

Before his latest ride, Lewin had raised £13,000 since he first started supporting worthy causes when he was eight years old.

He had to spent 10 days in isolation and was ill for almost a week just as he was stepping up his preparations.

Lewin and his support team at the finish of the bike ride.

Lynsey said: “There was a huge crowd at a Hartlepool Rugby Club to welcome him back.

“He said he felt good on the ride and ts no point did he think he wouldn’t do it. He knew he had it in the bag.

“We are so proud of what he has achieved and the challenges he has completed to raise money for charities.”

Lynsey added: “He never seems to amaze us. He is a role model to many, especially his biggest fan who is his little sister Mia.”

Lewin gets ready to set off on his charity cycle ride.

In 2016, he amassed £1,800 for Hartlepool charity Miles for Men through a 10-mile sponsored bike ride on his eighth birthday.

He went even further two years later on his 10th birthday when Lewin raised more than double his initial target of £2,500.

The effort saw him win the Child of Achievement Trophy at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Lewin and his dad Suli on the charity bike ride.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see

fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

No hill was too high for Lewin during the charity challenge.

A quick photo before the challenge.