Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wanted: Hartlepool United Football manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Must be able to please all of the people all of the time.

Experience with sows ears and silk purses helpful.

Ability to recognise the differences between Scottish League One and National League essential.

Hartlepool United super fan Jeff Stelling still believes Pools can reach the National League play offs.

No long ball merchants.

Just a tit-bit from what Pools advert for a new manager probably should look like!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an all too familiar situation. Darren Sarll started strongly.

I was at the win at Yeovil and a well drilled side, who all knew their jobs, impressed me.

Darren Sarll has left Hartlepool United following a run of one win in seven matches. Picture by Frank Reid.

He called the squad the best he had ever worked with. As a man, I liked him.

But then injuries, self-inflicted suspensions and a lack of goals meant he switched from his initial vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He looked like a man without a plan and by the end, I think he could not see the wood from the trees.

By then it was also clear that some of the players were not performing for him.

Sad for everyone as he was desperate to succeed.

So who is next through the revolving managerial turnstile at the Vic?

Lennie Lawrence bought the club some time with the draw at Maidenhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first job was to put his arm around some players who had become disgruntled and restore fragile confidence in others.

He took a step towards that on Saturday. But he also was brave.

It was a bold move against a physically strong Maidenhead team to throw on both Adam Campbell and Antony Mancini early in the second half.

But it changed the game and gave Pools fans a glimpse of what life might be like when they are both on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it a partnership that might continue to flourish? You will have more idea after the Altrincham game.

All the usual suspects will be mentioned in connection with the job.

I think it is attractive in that I still believe the squad is good enough to reach the play-offs.

Don’t worry, I know you probably think I am deluded!

But many of the more desirable names may be scared off by our recent record with managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they don’t live in the region, they may be reluctant to move for what is on offer.

So I think we will go for a younger candidate, desperate to move up the ladder.

It’s a risky business but when you look at the top end of the game - Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton is 31, Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday is 35, John Mousinho at Portsmouth is 38 - it can work.

Of course it also must be someone who is willing to give everything for this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come to think of it there may already be someone on the current playing staff who might fit the bill.