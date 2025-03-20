The Tees Archaeology volunteers helping to preserve Hartlepool's rich heritage

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST

Volunteers with a passion for local history have been praised for the important role they play in helping to preserve and research Hartlepool’s heritage.

The dedicated team of helpers support Tees Archaeology by taking part in archaeological digs and behind the scenes in its Hartlepool headquarters, cleaning, researching and cataloguing finds.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, paid a visit to Sir William Gray House, in the town’s Clarence Road, see some of the work in progress.

He found the volunteers hard at work re-checking Iron Age and Romano-British finds in the archive from a previous 2008 dig at Catcote to make sure they are all properly labelled and catalogued.

Councillor Gary Allen (far right) with volunteers Sue Wilson, Steve Walker, Cliff Cordiner, archaeologists Rosie Banens and Emma Watson and volunteers Judith Arber, Debra Willison and Lee Harrison.Councillor Gary Allen (far right) with volunteers Sue Wilson, Steve Walker, Cliff Cordiner, archaeologists Rosie Banens and Emma Watson and volunteers Judith Arber, Debra Willison and Lee Harrison.
Tees Archaeology volunteer Debra Willison said: “It’s lovely to meet like-minded people and learn about the history of Hartlepool.

“It’s also great to get involved in the ‘behind the scenes’ of archaeology – normally as a volunteer you’re out on a dig, but here you’re learning about what happens after the dig is finished – it’s fascinating.”

Lee Harrison spoke about the benefits he gets from volunteering.

“It has done my mental health a world of good,” he said. “I have met some really great people from different backgrounds and I’m constantly learning new things.”

Fellow volunteer Sue Wilson added: “I never knew volunteering was so good. I wish I had done it earlier and I would encourage more young people to have a go at it too.

“You learn so many different skills, including washing and researching the finds.”

Cllr Wilson praised their contribution to local history.

He said: “It’s been fascinating to meet some of the volunteers and find out more about all the work they are doing.

“They have an impressive amount of knowledge and experience and their enthusiasm and commitment is second-to-none.

“They are much-valued members of the Tees Archaeology team and are doing a marvellous job in an important role.”

In the last year Tees Archaeology has carried out digs at the Headland and Seaton Carew as part of the SeaScapes coastal heritage and conservation partnership.

For more information about their work and how you can get involved, visit www.teesarchaeology.com

