Locals and archaeologists made a “phenomenal” discovery during an archaeological dig on the Headland.

The dig took place on the grassed land between the Heugh Battery, in Moor Terrace, and Redheugh Gardens, from Monday, July 15, until Sunday, July 21.

The original plinth – erected in 1846 – and gun mount were discovered by members of the community during the dig that was organised by SeaScapes and Tees Archaeology.

SeaScapes is a partnership of local, regional and national organisations in coastal, marine and heritage sectors that collaborate on projects along the coastline from the Tyne to the Tees rivers.

Doctor Emma Watson, of Tees Archaeology, leads the dig on the Headland to uncover the remains of a lighthouse that once stood there.

Doctor Emma Watson, of Tees Archaeology, said: "The dig far surpassed anything we had expected.

"It was a community dig designed to give the opportunity to locals and residents on the Headland to have a go at a dig for the first time in their lives.

"We sort of knew we would find the gun mount because Joe Foster, who used to work at the Heugh Battery, did a lot of research on it for his book The Guns of the North East.”

Doctor Watson continued: “We did not know that when we opened the trench, the mount had not been altered at all.”

Documentation from the lighthouse’s history noted that the plinth had been altered with each demolition, however, the excavation proved this had not been the case at all.

Doctor Watson said: “It was just phenomenal.

"It had the most beautiful white sandstone – it was absolutely immaculate.

"It was like it had been done yesterday.”

There have been three lighthouses on the cliff top at Hartlepool throughout its history, with the first one standing from 1846 to 1915.

The first lighthouse was demolished in 1915 as it obstructed the line of fire from the Heugh Battery Museum – an important battlefield at the time that fought against the invading Germans during the Bomardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

A temporary light was then built on the Town Moor following the First World War and was used until 1927 when the current lighthouse was built.