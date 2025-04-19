So here are 17 more photos of people and places to take you back to a very different time.
1. Miss Hartlepool
Miss Hartlepool performs a ribbon cutting at Woolworths in 1981. Do any readers remember what the occasion was? Photo: Chris Cordner
2. Binns department store
A bustling scene around the Film Service counter in Binns in the 1980s. Photo: Mail
3. Big catch
A busy scene on the Fish Quay as a catch is landed in 1980. Photo: Mail
4. Rovers Rugby Club
Can anyone name this line-up of Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club Colts who are shown at the Friarage back in 1980. Photo: Mail
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.