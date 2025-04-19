Flashback to the Eighties in Hartlepool.Flashback to the Eighties in Hartlepool.
The time of our lives: Flashback to Hartlepool in the 1980s

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 15:22 BST
The Eighties holds lots of fond memories for those of us that lived through it.

Our first look at Hartlepool during the decade proved a big success with readers.

So here are 17 more photos of people and places to take you back to a very different time.

How many you remember?

Miss Hartlepool performs a ribbon cutting at Woolworths in 1981. Do any readers remember what the occasion was?

1. Miss Hartlepool

Miss Hartlepool performs a ribbon cutting at Woolworths in 1981. Do any readers remember what the occasion was? Photo: Chris Cordner

A bustling scene around the Film Service counter in Binns in the 1980s.

2. Binns department store

A bustling scene around the Film Service counter in Binns in the 1980s. Photo: Mail

A busy scene on the Fish Quay as a catch is landed in 1980.

3. Big catch

A busy scene on the Fish Quay as a catch is landed in 1980. Photo: Mail

Can anyone name this line-up of Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club Colts who are shown at the Friarage back in 1980.

4. Rovers Rugby Club

Can anyone name this line-up of Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club Colts who are shown at the Friarage back in 1980. Photo: Mail

