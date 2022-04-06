'There will be a lot of people sad if it does go' - Hartlepool's oldest pub is up for sale

David Mountney has been a landlord of the Blacksmiths Arms for nearly 10 years.

But it now faces uncertainty after it was put up for sale.

The venue has been put on the market for £295,000 by Everard Cole, on behalf of the Admiral Taverns company, with a “fair amount of interest” already shown in keeping the venue as a pub.

The pub celebrated turning 200 last year.

Landlord David Mountney, 67, has said he found out about the potential sale around two weeks ago.

"We were disappointed that the new company decided to put us up for sale,” said David.

"I have been here nearly 10 years now and have made a lot of friends with customers. We have a lot of regulars.

"It’s like my home and it’s my way of life.”

He added: "We certainly weren’t expecting it, the pub does make a profit.”

Staff – and customers – now face a nervous wait until the future of the pub is decided.

David said: "It just depends who buys it.

"Unfortunately it’s not a listed building, so they can do what they want with it if the council give them permission.

He continued: "There will be a lot of people sad if it does go.

"There are some people that have been drinking in here for 40-50 years.

"Hopefully, whoever buys it, still wants it to be a pub and hopefully they want me, and my wife and the staff to keep running it on their behalf.”

James Boshier, director at Everard Cole, revealing the “fair amount of interest”, said: "We are selling the property as a fully licensed functioning public house and due to the property history and location encourage the future use as a pub.

"Potential buyers have been looking at keeping it as a pub so far."

The pub, which was known as The White House many years ago, is thought to be the oldest in Hartlepool.

It celebrated its bicentenary last year by offering customers an anniversary beer made specially for the occasion.

