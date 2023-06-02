News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left: Fish Face; Verrills Fish Shop; White Hart Inn; and Surfside.Clockwise from top left: Fish Face; Verrills Fish Shop; White Hart Inn; and Surfside.
Top 10 rated places for fish and chips in Hartlepool just in time for National Fish and Chips Day

National Fish and Chips Day is here and what better way to celebrate than by tucking into homemade chunky chips and a freshly-caught fish fillet.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:24 BST

The UK is renowned for its fish and chips, so why not celebrate this Friday, June 2?

Below is a collection of some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Have you seen 33 photos as Hartlepool folk enjoy a Good Fry-day trip to the chippie for fish and chips

West View Fish Shop has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 269 reviews. One customer described it as a "little gem" and another said they have been getting their fish and chips here for over 30 years.

1. West View Fish Shop, West View

West View Fish Shop has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 269 reviews. One customer described it as a "little gem" and another said they have been getting their fish and chips here for over 30 years. Photo: Frank Reid

The Almighty Cod has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating out of 2000 Google reviews. One customer described it as "one of the best in the North East for fish and chips" with another describing it as "absolutely perfect."

2. The Almighty Cod, Seaton Carew

The Almighty Cod has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating out of 2000 Google reviews. One customer described it as "one of the best in the North East for fish and chips" with another describing it as "absolutely perfect." Photo: Frank Reid

Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 787 reviews on Google. One customer even travels from a coastal town in Northumberland to visit this shop as they believe they serve "the best fish and chips."

3. Fish Face, Seaton Carew

Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 787 reviews on Google. One customer even travels from a coastal town in Northumberland to visit this shop as they believe they serve "the best fish and chips." Photo: Frank Reid

The White Hart Inn has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 579 reviews on Google, with the "homemade chips a must."

4. The White Hart Inn, Hart Village

The White Hart Inn has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 579 reviews on Google, with the "homemade chips a must." Photo: Frank Reid

