Top 10 rated places for fish and chips in Hartlepool just in time for National Fish and Chips Day
National Fish and Chips Day is here and what better way to celebrate than by tucking into homemade chunky chips and a freshly-caught fish fillet.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:24 BST
The UK is renowned for its fish and chips, so why not celebrate this Friday, June 2?
Below is a collection of some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
Have you seen 33 photos as Hartlepool folk enjoy a Good Fry-day trip to the chippie for fish and chips
Page 1 of 3