Tributes placed at fatal Hartlepool bus collision scene as police appeal for witnesses

Fower tributes have been placed at the scene of fatal collision in Hartlepool on Wednesday, as police enquiries continue.

Officers are asking for witnesses or people with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward after the incident on Monday morning, March 21.

It happened on Catcote Road at 8.15am, when two male pedestrians were in collision with a single decker bus which was approaching Dalkeith Road.

Flowers placed at the scene of a fatal collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool./Photo: Frank Reid

One of the men, who was in his eighties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The other men, in his fifties, was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Cleveland Police have said he remains an inpatient.

Stagecoach confirmed on Monday that one of its buses was involved in the incident and said it will be fully supporting police with their inquiries into the collision's circumstances.

All emergency services were at the scene of the collision on Monday (March 21).

The incident saw Catcote Road close between its junctions with Dalkeith Road and Brierton Lane for nearly six hours.

Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the men’s next of kin at this very difficult time.

“Officers spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene and others have contacted police since the incident. We are very grateful for their help and will be back in touch soon.

“Enquiries are on-going and we would now ask anyone else who saw the incident or perhaps captured it on CCTV or dash cam to get in touch.”

A man in his eighties died in the incident. /Photo: Frank Reid

Footage can be uploaded online at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/incident-catcote-road-21-03-2022

If you have any information, contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 046628.

