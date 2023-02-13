Tributes to 'sadly missed' grandfather following his death in 'tragic' Trimdon road collision
A family have paid tribute to a father and grandfather who “will be sadly missed” following his death in a road collision.
Police say pedestrian Raymond Ayre died after being struck by a car in Trimdon Village last week.
He suffered fatal injuries when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf in West Lane, near its junction with Front Street, shortly before 5.30pm last Wednesday, February 8.
Seventy-three-year-old Mr Ayre was treated by specialist paramedics after the alarm was raised but was sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the area.
Durham Police have now issued a statement on behalf of Mr Ayre’s family while also asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
In the statement, which was released on Monday, his family said: “It is with sadness that we announce the death of our lovely dad and grandad, Raymie Ayre, who sadly passed away following a tragic road collision last Wednesday.
“Rest in peace dad, you will be sadly missed by all of your family, many of your friends and the local community.
“We would like to thank everyone for your support and now ask to be left in peace to grieve.”
Police are particularly appealing for any motorists with dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident number 317 of February 8.