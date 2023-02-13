Police say pedestrian Raymond Ayre died after being struck by a car in Trimdon Village last week.

Seventy-three-year-old Mr Ayre was treated by specialist paramedics after the alarm was raised but was sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Raymond Ayre have paid tribute to him following his death last week.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the area.

Durham Police have now issued a statement on behalf of Mr Ayre’s family while also asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

In the statement, which was released on Monday, his family said: “It is with sadness that we announce the death of our lovely dad and grandad, Raymie Ayre, who sadly passed away following a tragic road collision last Wednesday.

“Rest in peace dad, you will be sadly missed by all of your family, many of your friends and the local community.

The scene of the Trimdon collision on February 8. Picture by FRANK REID.

“We would like to thank everyone for your support and now ask to be left in peace to grieve.”

Police are particularly appealing for any motorists with dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident to come forward.