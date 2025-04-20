Two Hartlepool choirs perform together for first time in eight years in charity concert

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 20th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There’s an evening of musical magic in store when two popular Hartlepool choirs come together for the first time for eight years.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will perform together in the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool’s Charity Choral Spectacular in the town’s Borough Hall on Friday, May 9, at 7pm.

The money raised will go to the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson’s chosen charities for her year of office, Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Thompson said: “My sincere thanks go to both choirs for organising this very special event in aid of my chosen charities.

Flashback to the last Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir joint concert in 2017.Flashback to the last Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir joint concert in 2017.
Flashback to the last Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir joint concert in 2017.

“It’s set to be a truly wonderful evening of music and will be particularly personal for me as my partner and Mayor’s Consort Phil Holbrook is a member of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.”

Tickets for the show cost £10 plus a £1.30 booking fee.

Book online at www.culturehartlepool.com/events/ceremonial-mayors-charity-choral-spectacular or by ringing (01429) 890000 from Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-1pm.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolMayorTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice