Two Hartlepool choirs perform together for first time in eight years in charity concert
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will perform together in the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool’s Charity Choral Spectacular in the town’s Borough Hall on Friday, May 9, at 7pm.
The money raised will go to the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson’s chosen charities for her year of office, Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre.
Cllr Thompson said: “My sincere thanks go to both choirs for organising this very special event in aid of my chosen charities.
“It’s set to be a truly wonderful evening of music and will be particularly personal for me as my partner and Mayor’s Consort Phil Holbrook is a member of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.”
Tickets for the show cost £10 plus a £1.30 booking fee.
Book online at www.culturehartlepool.com/events/ceremonial-mayors-charity-choral-spectacular or by ringing (01429) 890000 from Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-1pm.
