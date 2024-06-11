Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University Hospital of Hartlepool is hosting an open day event for experienced scrub nurses and operating department practitioners to learn more about the hospital and both current and future job opportunities.

It is taking place at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 22, from 10am until 2pm and is a drop-in event.

The aim is to give skilled professionals in the medical field the opportunity to explore the hospital’s facilities, meet the surgical team and learn about career opportunities.

There are going to be a number of tours of the hospital’s current operating theatres and a chance to meet staff to learn more about the team’s commitment to professional development and excellence in patient care.

Pictured here is the University Hospital of Hartlepool's theatre team.

This means that the hospital is able to offer a dedicated service for people needing non-urgent surgery including orthopaedic operations such as hip and knee replacements, gynaecology, surgical and breast procedures.

The NHS England recognition is aimed at helping increase surgical capacity and efficiency, offering patients quicker access to common procedures.

Richard Jeavons, clinical director for orthopaedics, said: "So much work has been dedicated over recent years to making Hartlepool hospital the trust’s elective care centre and this latest achievement is a reflection of that.”

Pictured here is theatre sister, Linda Robinson. Linda started off as a scrub nurse before becoming a theatre sister.

Senior nurse Deborah Harris said: “This is a fantastic team.

"We pride ourselves on being supportive and working together in order to provide every patient with great care.

“The open day is a chance for scrub nurses and operating department practitioners to meet us, get a feel from the department and hopefully submit an application to come and work alongside us.”

The open day is an opportunity for experienced scrub nurses and operating department practitioners to discover the hospital’s professional community and cutting-edge medical practices that take place every day at the University Hospital of Hartlepool’s elective surgical hub.

Theatre sister Linda Robinson said: “I absolutely love working here.

"I started off as a scrub nurse and I’m now a theatre sister. So you can climb up that ladder here.