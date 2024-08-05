Upcoming Hartlepool archaeological dig aims to uncover bomb crater, drinking fountain and old car

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST

Seaton Carew is going to be home to an archaeological dig later this month as archaeologists try to find the remains of a car buried following a Second World War bomb blast.

During the Second World War, a bomb landed on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, with the explosion sending an Austin car “up and over three stories of a house, landing on The Green.”

Doctor Emma Watson, who is going to be leading the dig, hopes to find some parts of the car and the original bomb crater.

She said: “Even if it’s just the steering wheel, that would be something.”

Seaton Carew is going to be home to an archaeological dig next month as archaeologists try and find the remnants of life following a Second World War bomb explosion on The Green.
Seaton Carew is going to be home to an archaeological dig next month as archaeologists try and find the remnants of life following a Second World War bomb explosion on The Green.

The dig is due to take place from Monday, August 19, until Friday, August 23, on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

In July, Doctor Emma Watson and her team found the original lighthouse plinth – erected in 1846 – and gun mount on the Headland as part of a community dig organised by SeaScapes and Tees Archaeology.

Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton Carew

