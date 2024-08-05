Seaton Carew is going to be home to an archaeological dig later this month as archaeologists try to find the remains of a car buried following a Second World War bomb blast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the Second World War, a bomb landed on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, with the explosion sending an Austin car “up and over three stories of a house, landing on The Green.”

Doctor Emma Watson, who is going to be leading the dig, hopes to find some parts of the car and the original bomb crater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Even if it’s just the steering wheel, that would be something.”

Seaton Carew is going to be home to an archaeological dig next month as archaeologists try and find the remnants of life following a Second World War bomb explosion on The Green.

The dig is due to take place from Monday, August 19, until Friday, August 23, on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

In July, Doctor Emma Watson and her team found the original lighthouse plinth – erected in 1846 – and gun mount on the Headland as part of a community dig organised by SeaScapes and Tees Archaeology.