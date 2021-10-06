Bilsdale Mast caught fire in August , affecting aerial and Freeview digital channel signals in Hartlepool and the wider region.

Following comprehensive investigations, the 500-tonne was considered beyond repair and has been brought down by a specialist team.

Controlled detonations were used in order to preserve sections for the continuing forensic investigation into the cause of the fire.

Bilsdale Mast is demolished via controlled explosions.

Mast operator Arquiva has said it will ensure the surrounding North Yorkshire moorland is restored fully and will also take specific measures to minimise the impact of the clean-up activity.

Adrian Twyning, chief of operations at Arqiva, said: “Safety is our number one priority and once we had clearance to fell the mast, and identified a suitable weather window, we acted quickly.

“The site is on remote moorland, and there is around 2km of perimeter that we have to secure before the mast could be brought down.

"This mast has been a part of the landscape in this area for decades, and we continue to work hard to restore TV services to those people affected by the fire.”

Bilsdale Mast was built in 1969 and has provided TV and radio services to North Yorkshire, the Tees Valley and County Durham ever since.

Work on a temporary replacement is currently under way and the new mast is expected to go live between October 13 and October 19.

It is hoped that the temporary structure will return Freeview TV services to more than 90% of households across the area.

