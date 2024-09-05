What is the weather forecast for Hartlepool's Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew on September 6 and 7?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 08:10 BST

Thousands of music lovers will be heading to Seaton Carew this weekend for the second Open Jar Tribute Festival.

At least 9,000 people have already bought tickets for the two-day event at Seaton Reach on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7.

Among the acts they will watch are tributes to Robbie Williams, Mumford and Sons, Oasis, Pink, Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender and ABBA.

But, following a grim Thursday, what will the weather be like during the festival?

The Open Jar Tribute Festival site on Thursday, September 5, ahead of the two-day event on Friday and Saturday.placeholder image
The Open Jar Tribute Festival site on Thursday, September 5, ahead of the two-day event on Friday and Saturday.

Thankfully, according to experts at the Met Office, conditions will remain mainly dry across both days.

Mist may arrive, however, after around 8pm on both evenings and potentially some drizzle after 10pm on Saturday.

As for temperatures, both nights should remain reasonably warm with temperatures expected to dip no lower than 14 degrees Celsius by 11pm.

Friday’s event runs from 3pm-11pm and Saturday’s entertainment from noon-11pm.

For ticket details, go to https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk.

