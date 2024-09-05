What is the weather forecast for Hartlepool's Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew on September 6 and 7?

Thousands of music lovers will be heading to Seaton Carew this weekend for the second Open Jar Tribute Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least 9,000 people have already bought tickets for the two-day event at Seaton Reach on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7.

Among the acts they will watch are tributes to Robbie Williams, Mumford and Sons, Oasis, Pink, Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender and ABBA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, following a grim Thursday, what will the weather be like during the festival?

The Open Jar Tribute Festival site on Thursday, September 5, ahead of the two-day event on Friday and Saturday.

Thankfully, according to experts at the Met Office, conditions will remain mainly dry across both days.

Mist may arrive, however, after around 8pm on both evenings and potentially some drizzle after 10pm on Saturday.

As for temperatures, both nights should remain reasonably warm with temperatures expected to dip no lower than 14 degrees Celsius by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday’s event runs from 3pm-11pm and Saturday’s entertainment from noon-11pm.

For ticket details, go to https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk.